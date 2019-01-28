School pays tribute to rowing coach killed in lightning strike

Earlier this month three people were killed by lightning while praying on a hill in Bezuidenhout Valley near Kensington, Johannesburg.

On Saturday January 12, Jaco Le Roux, who was fishing at Loskop Dam in Mpumalanga, was struck by lightning conducted from his fishing rod. He survived but suffered an abdominal wound.

University of Pretoria forensic pathologist Professor Ryan Blumenthal, who has a special interest in lightning injuries, was instrumental in drawing up guidelines to deal with lightning for the SA Rugby Union.

He told TimesLIVE: "When thunder roars, go indoors."

He explained that if there were fewer than 30 seconds between thunder and lightning, it meant the storm was only 10km away and anyone outside was at "extreme risk of injury".

Other tips included:

Immediately seek shelter in a building. A stoep or gazebo are not safe enough;

When outside, avoid hilltops or trees;

Get out of water if you hear thunder; and

When inside, stay away from corded electrical appliances and unplug them when thunder starts.

Blumenthal advised sports people to wait for thirty minutes until lightning, thunder and the storm has passed before going back outside. As storms can come back after seemingly moving away, the storm must be at least 20km away before resuming play.

The rugby guidelines he drew up state: "As lightning can strike the ground a large distance from the centre of the storm, and as storms can move very fast, it is critical that everyone involved [in rugby], whether during a practice or a match, as a spectator or on the field, is vigilant, especially in areas where thunderstorm activity is common.

"If lightning is detected within 20km of an event, one is considered at risk, and one must therefore remain vigilant. If the storm moves closer, one must seek shelter as soon as possible."

Blumenthal's research estimates that 100 people a year are killed by lightning strikes in South Africa. About 25 million strikes hit the country's ground each year.

Insurance company Dial Direct said every year, in January and February, it sees a significant increase in the number of claims received due to power surges and lightning – with a third of these claims originating from Gauteng.