School pays tribute to rowing coach killed in lightning strike
The Somerset College rowing coach who was killed in a lightning strike in Germiston on Saturday, Nick Whaits, was "intelligent, kind and genuine", the school said on Monday.
Whaits had matriculated from the school in 2017 and his younger brother is currently a grade 11 student there.
Somerset College, a private school in Somerset West, paid tribute to the coach, who was killed on Saturday at Germiston lake during a rowing competition.
"During his long association with Somerset College, he earned the admiration of peers and elders alike for his compassion and commitment," the school said.
On Monday morning, the school started the day with a memorial assembly.
It said in a statement that support and trauma counselling had been provided to students, parents, staff and former pupils. School flags were at half-mast and teachers, pupils and their families were invited to wear black arm bands.
Graham Sayer, executive head, said in his letter to parents, staff and students, that Whaits' "legacy of fun and belonging is one which we will cherish".
"We extend our sincere condolences and love to Nicholas’s family in this time of pain and loss. They are a family renowned for their contribution to our school and we will continue to lift them up in our thoughts and prayers," he said.
Other boys' high schools sent messages of support.
Sincere condolences to the friends and families of @SomcolCollege at this very sad and difficult time. We at @jeppeboys will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.— Jeppe Boys (@jeppeboys) January 27, 2019
Earlier this month three people were killed by lightning while praying on a hill in Bezuidenhout Valley near Kensington, Johannesburg.
On Saturday January 12, Jaco Le Roux, who was fishing at Loskop Dam in Mpumalanga, was struck by lightning conducted from his fishing rod. He survived but suffered an abdominal wound.
University of Pretoria forensic pathologist Professor Ryan Blumenthal, who has a special interest in lightning injuries, was instrumental in drawing up guidelines to deal with lightning for the SA Rugby Union.
He told TimesLIVE: "When thunder roars, go indoors."
He explained that if there were fewer than 30 seconds between thunder and lightning, it meant the storm was only 10km away and anyone outside was at "extreme risk of injury".
Other tips included:
- Immediately seek shelter in a building. A stoep or gazebo are not safe enough;
- When outside, avoid hilltops or trees;
- Get out of water if you hear thunder; and
- When inside, stay away from corded electrical appliances and unplug them when thunder starts.
Blumenthal advised sports people to wait for thirty minutes until lightning, thunder and the storm has passed before going back outside. As storms can come back after seemingly moving away, the storm must be at least 20km away before resuming play.
The rugby guidelines he drew up state: "As lightning can strike the ground a large distance from the centre of the storm, and as storms can move very fast, it is critical that everyone involved [in rugby], whether during a practice or a match, as a spectator or on the field, is vigilant, especially in areas where thunderstorm activity is common.
"If lightning is detected within 20km of an event, one is considered at risk, and one must therefore remain vigilant. If the storm moves closer, one must seek shelter as soon as possible."
Blumenthal's research estimates that 100 people a year are killed by lightning strikes in South Africa. About 25 million strikes hit the country's ground each year.
Insurance company Dial Direct said every year, in January and February, it sees a significant increase in the number of claims received due to power surges and lightning – with a third of these claims originating from Gauteng.