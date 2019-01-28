Ship with fish cargo from occupied Western Sahara avoids Cape Town harbour

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) is a partially recognised state which claims sovereignty over the Western Sahara, which Morocco also maintains it controls.

The WSRW had called for the detention of the ship last week when it was to dock in Cape Town on Saturday January 26 at 1am.

The organisation relied on a precedent set by the high court in Port Elizabeth in June 2017 and February 2018, following the detention of the NM Cherry Blossom, which carried phosphate rock illegally exported from the Western Sahara when it entered the Port Elizabeth harbour in May 2017.

The phosphate was designated for a company in New Zealand.

The expected arrival of the Green Glacier was the first time since cargo from Western Sahara could have entered into South African waters since the detention of the NM Cherry Blossom in 2017.

The organisation said on Friday afternoon that the Green Glacier - owned by Norwegian company Green Reefers - arrived at the outskirts of Cape Town harbour after a week-long transport from West Africa.

It said that for some hours the vessel circulated at the same spot, waiting to enter the harbour.

“Then, at 18h00 local time, without even having moored at the port, the vessel suddenly changed course, took north, picked up speed, and adjusted its destination to Abidjan - the very same neighbourhood it had departed from a week ago.

“The return back to West Africa will take one week, and the vessel has reported an estimated arrival time in Abidjan on February 2,” the organisation said.