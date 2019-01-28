State capture: Myeni showed NPA documents to Bosasa at Pretoria hotel

Former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni is said to have leaked confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents to Bosasa officials relating to an investigation into the company.

This is according to former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday. He said he and the company’s CEO, Gavin Watson, had met Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria.

It is unclear when the meeting took place.

"She explained to us that she had had meetings at the National Prosecuting Authority. She said that they were working on closing down and shutting down the case. She gave me the docket and said 'you can write down things but please don’t make copies and take photographs'. She was working on getting the Bosasa investigation closed down," Agrizzi alleged.