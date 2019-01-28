Three guns a day: Police claim major successes in 20-day KZN operation

Police in KwaZulu-Natal confiscated 64 firearms during a 20-day operation aimed at eradicating the proliferation of illegal firearms in the province.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police officers from the Public Order Police unit, the Tactical Response Team and the Provincial Task Team conducted the operation from January 4 to 24.

Gwala said operations were conducted in the policing areas within the Uthukela, Umzinyathi and King Cetshwayo clusters.

“Suspects were arrested within the Ezakheni, Amangwe, Ladysmith Upper Tugela, Estcourt, Weneen, Msinga, Matimatolo, Kranskop Greytown, Esikhaleni, Empangeni, Richards Bay and Nkandla police stations for murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery, housebreaking and theft, malicious damage to property, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs as well as possession of suspected stolen property,” Gwala said.

She said the firearms which were confiscated from the suspects included rifles, shotguns, pistols and revolvers with a total of 385 rounds of ammunition.

Gwala said eight stolen motor vehicles and more than five kilograms of cocaine were recovered during the operations

She said suspects were charged and they appeared in different magistrates' courts.

She said recovered firearms would be sent for testing to determine if they were used in any other crime in the country.