WATCH | ‘I pray for people for free’, Shepherd Bushiri tells hearing

Controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri has slammed reports that he charges people for him to pray for them.

"We have also read in the media that our church charges people for me to pray for them. That’s shocking. Why don’t you the media come to church, disguise yourself as a congregant and find out if we charge people for prayers? We don’t do that," he said.

Bushiri appeared at a hearing of the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights Commission on Monday to explain his church’s role in a stampede that occurred in December, which resulted in the deaths of three people.

Bushiri also explained how the church gains its following and how it generates funds.