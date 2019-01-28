South Africa

WATCH | ‘I pray for people for free’, Shepherd Bushiri tells hearing

28 January 2019 - 16:29 By timeslive

Controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri has slammed reports that he charges people for him to pray for them.

"We have also read in the media that our church charges people for me to pray for them. That’s shocking. Why don’t you the media come to church, disguise yourself as a congregant and find out if we charge people for prayers? We don’t do that," he said.

Bushiri appeared at a hearing of the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights Commission on Monday to explain his church’s role in a stampede that occurred in December, which resulted in the deaths of three people.

Bushiri also explained how the church gains its following and how it generates funds.

MORE:

Shepherd Bushiri says his church is being 'punished on falsehoods'

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri lashed out at his critics on Monday at a hearing into the deaths of three congregants during a stampede, saying his church ...
News
3 hours ago

From stampedes to R1m gifts, 5 times Prophet Bushiri made headlines

From deadly stampedes to money laundering investigations, Prophet Bushiri dominates headlines for the wrong reasons.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Angry judge lashes state attorneys for no-show at Ahmed Timol hearing South Africa
  2. WATCH | ‘I pray for people for free’, Shepherd Bushiri tells hearing South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. State capture: Myeni showed NPA documents to Bosasa at Pretoria hotel South Africa
  5. 'You can't legislate a shebeen and not a church,' says Sanco after stampede ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X