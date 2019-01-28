WATCH | The terrifying fire that engulfed Lion's Head and Signal Hill
28 January 2019 - 08:28
Officials remain on high alert as the remnants of a devastating fire that engulfed much of Signal Hill and Lion’s Head smoulder.
The fire began at 4pm on Sunday, and firefighters spent much of the night battling to contain the blaze.
Although no official evacuation was ordered, many residents left their homes as a precautionary measure.
Images of the fires were captured on social media, with residents expressing shock at the devastation.