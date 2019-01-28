South Africa

WATCH | The terrifying fire that engulfed Lion's Head and Signal Hill

28 January 2019 - 08:28 By TimesLIVE

Officials remain on high alert as the remnants of a devastating fire that engulfed much of Signal Hill and Lion’s Head smoulder.

The fire began at 4pm on Sunday, and firefighters spent much of the night battling to contain the blaze.

Although no official evacuation was ordered, many residents left their homes as a precautionary measure.

Images of the fires were captured on social media, with residents expressing shock at the devastation.

Helicopters water-bomb fire on slopes of Lion's Head

Firefighters were battling a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Signal Hill on Sunday afternoon.
News
17 hours ago

Families evacuate as Lion's Head fire closes in on Cape Town homes

Families living in Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard evacuated their homes on Sunday evening as flames from an out-of-control fire bore down on them.
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. #FeesMustFall activist's court appearance delayed after he was stuck in a lift South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe fire brigade on frontline after protests Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Agrizzi 'hush money', fires & drought: 5 must-read weekend stories you may ... South Africa
  5. Climate change pushing killer whales to migrate north Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X