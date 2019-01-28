WATCH | Thief strikes while driver sleeps in truck

A long-distance driver who was trying to get some shut-eye in his truck was rudely awakened to find a thief robbing him of his belongings.

In video footage, the truck driver is fast asleep until he is disturbed by the pilferer, who grabs some of his possessions lying next to him.

The driver leaps into action and attempts to stop the man by kicking him. The two are involved in a scuffle and a few seconds later the thief runs away.