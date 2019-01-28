'You can't legislate a shebeen and not a church,' says Sanco after stampede deaths

Mashishi said if the community wanted Bushiri to leave the country and his church closed down, Sanco would act on that call.

"If people say the church must be closed, we will follow that mandate."

He said the families of the dead church members must be compensated.

Bushiri earlier told the commission that his church was working on determining reasonable compensation for the families.

"The church is morally compelled to work on a compensation package that would help meet the responsibility gap left by those who died. The church has also commenced an insurance claim process against public liability insurance, to which we request support of the bereaved families," Bushiri said.

Bushiri, who was flanked by his wife Mary and his team, earlier appealed to the commission to involve his church in future engagements and not only summon them when there was an incident.

"We only come here when there is a problem. We would like to request the CRL to not only call us when there is an issue. It does not sit well with us that the CRL only calls us when there is an issue," Bushiri said.

During his presentation, Bushiri told the commission that his church had suffered constant victimisation.

"We have been victimised as a church, called all sorts of bad names and, sometimes, punished based on outright falsehoods advanced by faceless groups of people, mostly on social media," Bushiri said.

"We have seen the media telling the public that I once said that South Africans love our church because they believe in magic/miracles, unlike Malawians who believe in God.

"I have never said that. It is all lies. I challenge everybody out there, who has such a recording of me saying that, to come forward and face me," he added.