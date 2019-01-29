11 children injured in KZN taxi crash

Fifteen people - including eleven children - were injured after a taxi plunged down an embankment south of Durban on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie said the taxi crash occurred on the R603 near Adams College.

"Paramedics treated 15 patients, that included 11 children," said McKenzie.

"The patients are in a stable condition and have been taken to hospital for continued medical care."

McKenzie said police are investigating the cause of the crash.