BLF 'hate speech' accusations to be heard in Equality Court

29 January 2019 - 06:44 By Ernest Mabuza
Allegations of hate speech against Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama will be heard in the Equality Court.
Image: Masi Losi

The Equality Court sitting in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court will on Tuesday hear arguments on whether or not slogans chanted by Black First Land First (BLF) amounted to hate speech that incited violence against white people in South Africa.

The complaint was lodged by Lucy Strydom earlier last year. She also wants the Electoral Commission of SA to review the BLF's eligibility for registration as a political party.

Strydom said the BLF had the potential to influence public discourse and could not be allowed to continue to propagate its rhetoric of violence and death aimed at white people.

Strydom is represented by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which confirmed that the matter was going ahead from 9am on Tuesday.

“These slogans emanate from the apartheid era. The slogans at play are ‘Kill the farmer‚ kill the boer’‚ ‘Dubula Ibhunu’‚ 'One settler‚ one bullet’ [and] 'Land or death’‚” said Strydom.

She is pleading with the court to declare the statements as hate speech‚ on the basis of race.

Mngxitama last year denied that any BLF slogans amounted to hate speech or racism.

