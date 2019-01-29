South Africa

'Bonginkosi Khanyile fought for what he was promised': Social media reacts to new sentence

29 January 2019 - 11:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
#Feesmustfall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was sentenced to house arrest in the Durban Magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Twitter was in full support of #Feesmustfall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who escaped prison on Monday following a decision by the Durban Magistrate's court to sentence him to three years house arrest.

In August 2018, Khanyile was convicted on charges of public violence, failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon. 

However, social media still had plenty of questions, such as is why he was arrested in the first place for fighting for his right to education. Here's what they had to say:

