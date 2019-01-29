'Bonginkosi Khanyile fought for what he was promised': Social media reacts to new sentence
Twitter was in full support of #Feesmustfall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who escaped prison on Monday following a decision by the Durban Magistrate's court to sentence him to three years house arrest.
In August 2018, Khanyile was convicted on charges of public violence, failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon.
However, social media still had plenty of questions, such as is why he was arrested in the first place for fighting for his right to education. Here's what they had to say:
Sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for fighting for free higher education for the poor & working class.— #JustSam (@BeynonSammy) January 28, 2019
Yet murderers, rapists etc., go unpunished on a daily basis...
Our parents are failing us. The likes of commissar #BonginkosiKhanyile and others are charged for fighting what our parents can’t afford to give us because they are the slaves of the capitalists who pay them slavery wages which enables them to pay fees for us...#FeesMustFall— Thabiso 👑 (@Thabisoo_T) January 28, 2019
Ministers are busy stealing tax payers money and never get punished but you busy with #BonginkosiKhanyile for fighting for that money to benefit us #FeesMustFall— Hangwi Ramaphosa (@Jacinth76810358) January 28, 2019
Ramaphosa says that the youth should continue to fight for free education yet on the other hand #BonginkosiKhanyile receives a sentence .the youth must definetly vote against this government that jails them for what it promised! #FeesMustFall#freebonginkosikhanyile— VOTE BLF ✊🏾✨ (@inspiredbybiko) January 28, 2019
The ANC old Madalas failed to deliver the policies they promised us. Now the same Madalas are now sentencing children who are fighting to remind them about the promises they broke. #FeesMustFall— Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) January 28, 2019
imagine fighting for free education and then getting a criminal record which will make it more harder for you to get employment.....lets meet at the polls!— Bomvanekazi (@Sqhophololo) January 28, 2019
Bonginkosi should be saluted not sentenced.
You are our future @Khanyile_BG #FeesMustFall
The hero of the struggle— Reverend Fighter (@Rev_Mente) January 29, 2019
Other wrote books
Others received awards
Others received scholarships
The real revolutionary is in chains.@CyrilRamaphosa kodwa uthuleleni?
💔💔💔💔💔💔#BonginkosiKhanyile#FeesMustFall pic.twitter.com/ROPma2Yr7a