South Africa

Bryanston High School teacher arrested for sexual assault

29 January 2019 - 09:28 By MATTHEW SAVIDES
Image: 123RF/Siam Pukkato

A 33-year-old staff member at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg has been arrested for sexual assault.

Police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday morning.

“I can confirm that a sexual offences case was opened at our station and is being investigated by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit,” said Sandton police spokesman Captain Granville Meyer.

The man was arrested and appeared in court on January 17. He was released on bail.

The man will appear in court again on March 12.

According to reports the teacher is accused of sexually assaulting pupils between 2017 and last year. He has been suspended.

