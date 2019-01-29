Coligny killers deserve life sentences, says ex-mayor and spiritual leader

Asked by state prosecutor Moeketsi Moeketsi about the relationship between black and white residents when he was mayor, Celo replied: "It was not nice. You should recall that the new government was now taking its place."

Celo admitted that during his tenure as a mayor, there had been tension between the black and white communities in Coligny. Asked by Moeketsi how he had dealt with that tension, Celo said: "It wasn't easy."

As an example, Celo referred to an incident in which a farm worker named Simon died on a farm in the area. He said the land owner had refused to allow the worker to be buried on his property. After several protests, the worker was buried just outside the border of the property.

When questioned by judge Ronald Hendricks about the relevance of his example, Celo told the court that as a spiritual leader he had done work with both black and white community members.

"We are trying to show the whites that we are treating them as people and accepting," he said.

He said the community of Coligny community had been "badly affected" by Mosweu's death, which had caused a lack of trust between black and white.

According to Celo, calm had been restored to the area following the arrest of the men.