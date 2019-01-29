CRL Rights Commission lashes Joburg on lack of services for initiates

The CRL Rights Commission has lambasted the city of Johannesburg for not passing a bylaw to regulate initiation schools.

The Commission for Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Rights (CRL) on Tuesday also criticised the Johannesburg municipality for failing to identify land to accommodate initiates when they go through their rite of passage.

The city, however, has signalled the issue of providing land for initiation is not feasible, although it is willing to co-operate with ensuring hygiene standards are in place on designated sites.

In November 2017, the commission suspended all initiation-related activities in Gauteng for a year. The commission's actions followed the release of a report into the deaths of initiates nationally, in which it found that incompetence in performing rituals was the major cause of penile amputations and initiates' deaths.