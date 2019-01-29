WATCH | Dramatic footage emerges of Cape Town racing crash

A passenger may have been in the car when Taufiq Carr crashed his BMW M3 on the N1 in Cape Town a week ago.

Carr's BMW crashed into the centre median on the N1 near Century City.

A video being circulated on social media appears to have been taken from the passenger side of the car on the night of the crash.

The video clip shows the BMW speeding alongside a second car, which looked like a white BMW.