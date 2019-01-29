South Africa

Elderly couple necklaced for allegedly killing their grandson

29 January 2019 - 18:31 By Naledi Shange
Community members have set alight an elderly couple from Masoyi in Mpumalanga who they suspect of murder. File Photo.
Community members have set alight an elderly couple from Masoyi in Mpumalanga who they suspect of murder. File Photo.
Image: 123RF/Duncan Noakes

An elderly couple from Masoyi in Nelspruit has been necklaced by community members, allegedly for killing their own grandson, Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday.

The pair, aged between 75 and 80, however, were rescued by police and were being treated in a local hospital under police guard, said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

It was alleged that the couple was confronted by community members who had questioned them about the death of their 18-year-old grandson.

“Subsequent to the interrogation, the community members took the law into their own hands by setting the couple alight with tyres. Police were summoned to the scene and they rescued the victims. They (police) unearthed that the act by the community was sparked by the discovery of the body of the young man in the bushes not far from their house,” said Hlathi.

The young man was believed to have gone missing around January 19.

His lifeless body was discovered on January 24, which was the same day the community attacked the couple, said police.

“Preliminary investigations suggested that the young man may have been poisoned,” said Hlathi.

“Two cases have been opened for investigation - one for murder against the couple as well as two counts of attempted murder against the mob,” he added.

Arrests were yet to be made in connection with the attempted murder charges.

MORE

Necklace-style murder in Port Elizabeth

A suspected gang member was assaulted with bricks before a tyre was placed around his neck and he was set alight in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.
News
3 months ago

Woman necklaced – alleged killer was out on bail for rape

Promise Mthembu can't get the graphic image of her sister-in-law Nompumelelo Mthembu's body engulfed in flames or her harrowing screams out of her ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Elderly couple necklaced for allegedly killing their grandson South Africa
  2. Vlakfontein murder accused may have thought smell from decomposing bodies was ... South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Disgraced Cape Town lawyer Dines Gihwala 'stole millions' South Africa
  5. Murdered Coligny teen's mother breaks town during testimony South Africa

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X