South Africa

Eskom security guards shot and robbed of firearms in Tshwane

29 January 2019 - 16:16 By Ernest Mabuza
Eskom says it is concerned at the increase in violent crime in Gauteng.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Two security guards contracted by Eskom were seriously injured when they were attacked by armed suspects at an Eskom substation in Winterveldt, Tshwane, on Monday night.

Eskom said the guards were also robbed of their firearms and cellphones during the incident at Hangklip substation about 11pm.

The guards were badly injured and were receiving treatment in hospital.

"Eskom is concerned about the increase in criminal activities around Gauteng resulting in the risk of loss of human live, negative impact in electricity service delivery to our customers and increased costs to repair stolen equipment," the electricity parastatal said in a statement.

The power utility asked people with information on the robbery  to contact the police.

