South Africa

'If Vlakfontein murder accused gets bail, we can’t guarantee he'll live': community members

29 January 2019 - 13:09 By Naledi Shange
Protesters seen at a previous court appearance related to the Vlakfontein family murders.
Protesters seen at a previous court appearance related to the Vlakfontein family murders.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

The bail application of the man accused of the murder of seven Vlakfontein family members resumed in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday with pleas from the community to hold him in custody during the trial.

Community leader Rebecca Moloi took to the dock to say the community was against 61-year-old Fita Khupe being granted bail. 

Moloi handed over a petition containing about 2,000 signatures from residents who said they were tired of crimes against women and children going unpunished.

"We want the court to not give Khupe bail," said Moloi.

She said that with Khupe being a foreign national, there was no guarantee that he would not flee South Africa and never account for the crimes he stands accused of.

Khupe is originally from Mozambique but has spent decades in South Africa.

"Should this court grant him bail, the court will not be respecting the views of the majority and we can assure this court that applicant number two will not cross the borders of South Africa alive," warned Moloi, who was facing questions from Khupe’s lawyer Gerhard Landman.

Landman assured Moloi that the magistrate was experienced and would not free Khupe if be believed that there was a prima facie case against him.

He also questioned whether the community was calling for Khupe’s right to freedom to be ignored, to which Moloi replied: "Whatever rights Khupe’s are, we want to suppress his rights as he infringed the rights of his victims."

Family fumes after death in custody of Vlakfontein murder accused

The family of murder-accused Ernest Mabaso wants to know who will pay for his body to be transported from Cape Town to his home in Mpumalanga - and ...
News
3 hours ago

Community members in the packed court gallery murmured in agreement.

"We want the court to exercise what the majority wants. We are saying that we are tired of the deaths of women and children. The law cannot allow for innocent women and children to continue to die," added Moloi.

The court on Tuesday decided to continue with the bail application of Khupe following confirmation from the investigating officer that his co-accused, Ernest Mabaso, had died. Although the court had not been furnished with Mabaso's death certificate, investigating officer Banele Ndlovu told the court that he had personally seen Mabaso’s body.

The 27-year-old is believed to have committed suicide by hanging while in a Cape Town police holding cell on January 19.

Police had transported Mabaso from the Krugersdorp prison, where he was initially held, to Cape Town, as they sought information that he said could help prove his case that Khupe was also involved in the murders.

During his bail application, Mabaso had given incriminating evidence against Khupe, claiming he had ordered the hit on the family.

Khupe, however, has denied any involvement.

The matter continues.

READ MORE:

Petition demands no bail for Vlakfontein 'killers'

Vlakfontein residents in Gauteng have signed a petition, demanding that two men implicated in the gruesome murder of women and children in the Khoza ...
News
2 months ago

Ipid to probe death in custody of Vlakfontein Seven murder accused

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the death of Ernest Mabaso, the prime suspect in the Vlakfontein murders.
News
5 days ago

Vlakfontein murder trial: second accused will have to wait for bail application

The sole surviving suspect standing trial for the murder of the seven Vlakfontein Khoza family members will have to wait until next week for his bail ...
News
5 days ago

Insanity, inheritance, revenge could be behind Vlakfontein mass murders

The lawyers defending the two men accused of the bloody mass murder of seven family members from Vlakfontein have presented possible reasons why the ...
News
1 month ago

Vlakfontein murder suspect originally treated as a victim, court hears

Police officers had initially treated Fita Khupe, one of the two men now implicated in the mass murder of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein, as a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's church violates several safety regulations: mayor South Africa
  2. Nomgcobo Jiba not 'fit and proper' for top NPA jobs: Glynnis Breytenbach South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. May wants to go back to Brussels yet again to win parliament's support World
  5. Zimbabwean lawyers march to demand a return to the rule of law Africa

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X