South Africa

Lewd video sent to pupils gets Eastern Cape teacher suspended

29 January 2019 - 14:49 By Malibongwe Dayimani
A high school teacher allegedly sent a video to pupils of himself naked and performing lewd acts.
A high school teacher allegedly sent a video to pupils of himself naked and performing lewd acts.
Image: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

An Eastern Cape high school teacher who allegedly sent a video to pupils of himself naked and performing lewd acts has been suspended by the provincial education department.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told the Daily Dispatch that the pupils at a senior secondary school in the province had been terrified of the teacher. 

Provincial radio station Algoa FM reported that a district official had visited the school on Monday after learning of the video. A decision was made by the school governing body that the teacher be suspended immediately, said the radio report.

An investigation is continuing.

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Bryanston High responds after teacher suspended for sexual assault

Bryanston High School on Tuesday confirmed that one of its teachers had been suspended and arrested over allegations of sexual assault.
News
5 hours ago

KZN private school sacks teacher for 'inappropriate behaviour'

A posh private KwaZulu-Natal school has denied that a married teacher it dismissed for "inappropriate behaviour" had a sexual relationship with a ...
News
10 days ago

Impatient MEC keen to deal with teacher who impregnated KZN schoolgirl

A rural school in the foothills of the southern Drakensberg is in the midst of a sex scandal.
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's church violates several safety regulations: mayor South Africa
  2. Nomgcobo Jiba not 'fit and proper' for top NPA jobs: Glynnis Breytenbach South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. May wants to go back to Brussels yet again to win parliament's support World
  5. Zimbabwean lawyers march to demand a return to the rule of law Africa

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X