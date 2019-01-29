Nomgcobo Jiba not 'fit and proper' for top NPA jobs: Glynnis Breytenbach

Jiba was suspended for her role in the Nel matter but then later returned to work in her office at the specialised commercial crime unit in Pretoria.

Breytenbach said she believed there was a "different reason" for Jiba being parachuted into the NPA.

Under oath, she further testified that she was also surprised by Mrwebi’s appointment to head the specialised commercial crimes unit in the NPA because Mrwebi had questioned why the unit existed in the organisation.

"Mrwebi's reputation was not one covered in glory," Breytenbach, now a DA MP, told the commission.

Breytenbach said Mrwebi's decision to withdraw charges against controversial former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was not sound in law.

"He didn’t have the authority to make that decision," she said, adding that she told Mrwebi "that he was quite mad".

Breytenbach’s evidence to the commission fits in with what prosecutor Jan Ferreira told the inquiry last week - that Mrwebi had no authority to interfere in the Mdluli case.

The hearing continues.