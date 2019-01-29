Police arrest two people at airport with pieces of rhino horn

Police on Monday evening arrested two suspects aged 36 and 40 years at the OR Tambo International airport with 10 pieces of rhino horn worth an estimated R2m.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Katelgo Mogale said that during an intelligence-driven operation, members of the detective team at the airport followed up on information about the smuggling of horns.

The suspects arrived at the airport with the intention of boarding a flight to Vietnam but they were intercepted by the police team and their luggage was searched.

The two will soon appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on charges of illegal possession of rhino horn.

“This arrest is indicative of their commitment to rid the airport of criminality. Successes such as this, are a culmination of efforts that form part of the revised strategy that has been implemented at the OR Tambo International Airport,” Mogale said.