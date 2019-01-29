South Africa

Pupil critically injured as spinner crashes car into Soweto schoolkids

29 January 2019 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE
Image: iStock

A driver spinning his high-performance vehicle in Soweto ploughed into a group of about 20 children walking to school on Monday, the Gauteng education department said on Tuesday. 

The injured pupils, from Jabulani Technical Secondary School, were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital, Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Koos Beukes) Clinic and Itereleng Clinic in Dobsonville for observation and treatment.

One pupil was critically injured in the incident.

The department said a driver of a Subaru allegedly lost control of his vehicle as he was trying to spin the car on a busy road.

"The school informed parents about this unfortunate incident. Our psycho-social unit has been dispatched to the school to provide the necessary support and counselling," said the department.

"We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will investigate this case and bring the perpetrator to book."

MORE:

WATCH | Video captures fatal crash on notorious drag-racing strip

Dramatic CCTV footage of a fatal car accident on Umgeni Road at the weekend has surfaced – showing two cars colliding at high speed‚ causing severe ...
News
1 year ago

WATCH | Biker clings to back of bakkie after wheelie goes wrong

A bakkie driver ended up with an unusual passenger after a motorcyclists wheelie went horribly wrong.
News
7 months ago

Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated

"Does your boss know about this?" fans ask Metro Police officer.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Spinning's not for thugs: Mzansi's daredevil motorsport goes legit

Spinning, the homegrown motorsport that has it's roots in gangster culture, will soon elect it's first-ever national team, writes Bonginkosi Ntiwane
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Coligny killers deserve life sentences, says ex-mayor and spiritual leader South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe president wants MDC 'crippled', rejects entreaties for dialogue - ... Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Family fumes after death in custody of Vlakfontein murder accused South Africa
  5. Residents loot cash-in-transit van after heist in Tembisa South Africa

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
X