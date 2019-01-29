Right-to-die activist Sean Davison's murder trial delayed
Right-to-die activist Sean Davison is yet to find out whether he will be tried for murder in the regional court or in the high court.
The 57-year-old University of the Western Cape professor appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
He is charged in connection with the death in 2013 of 43-year-old doctor Anrich Burger, who was left quadriplegic following an accident in 2005.
He is also charged with murdering Justin Varian by placing a bag over his head and administering helium. Varian, who had motor neuron disease, died in July 2015.
Davison, who arrived in court accompanied by two women, looked calm in the dock. The prosecution, in agreement with his lawyers, asked for the matter to be postponed to April 29. Bail was extended.
After the brief court appearance, Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson of the prosecution in the Western Cape, said the matter was postponed to allow the prosecution to decide on the court best suited to hear Davison's case.
"The matter was postponed for the state to provide Davison’s defence with the further particulars they want," said Ntabazalila.
" No more charges have been added but that decision depends on the deputy director of public prosecutions."
Davison's lawyer, Joshua Greeff, said there would be no comment "at this stage".
Davison was arrested in September 2018 and his laptop and cellphone were confiscated by the police.
The academic made headlines around the world in 2010 following his arrest in New Zealand for helping his 85-year-old mother to end her life. She had terminal cancer.
He has the support of the NGO Dignity SA, which he founded in 2011 following his New Zealand encounter.