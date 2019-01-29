Right-to-die activist Sean Davison's murder trial delayed

Right-to-die activist Sean Davison is yet to find out whether he will be tried for murder in the regional court or in the high court.

The 57-year-old University of the Western Cape professor appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He is charged in connection with the death in 2013 of 43-year-old doctor Anrich Burger, who was left quadriplegic following an accident in 2005.

He is also charged with murdering Justin Varian by placing a bag over his head and administering helium. Varian, who had motor neuron disease, died in July 2015.

Davison, who arrived in court accompanied by two women, looked calm in the dock. The prosecution, in agreement with his lawyers, asked for the matter to be postponed to April 29. Bail was extended.