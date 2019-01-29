South Africa

Shepherd Bushiri's church violates several safety regulations: mayor

29 January 2019 - 15:56 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri has been given 30 days to make his church safe for humans. File picture.
Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri has been given 30 days to make his church safe for humans. File picture.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

An inspection by the city of Tshwane has revealed that two of the halls that house Shepherd Bushiri's church congregants do not comply with safety regulations.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga told a hearing, held by the CRL Rights Commission, that the emergency services department conducted a site inspection at halls D and H at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

The hearings follow a stampede that resulted in the deaths of three women at the church. Bushiri appeared before the hearing on Monday to explain how the women died and others were injured on December 28.

WATCH | ‘I pray for people for free’, Shepherd Bushiri tells hearing

Controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri has slammed reports that he charges people for him to pray for them.
News
1 day ago

"The escape routes leading to the escape doors are obstructed, escape doors to be used during an emergency were obstructed [and] there was insufficient firefighting equipment provided," Msimanga said.

He said the report from the emergency services department also revealed that the halls did not have emergency lights, that there were no emergency evacuation plans available and that there was a diesel trailer stored on the premises.

The report, according to Msimanga, noted there was no proper seating arrangement and that judging by the number of chairs stacked in the halls, the population of the church was high during sermons.

The report also found people sleeping on the property and preparing food, posing a health hazard.

"It is for these reasons that the city will issue an order to comply. If after 30 days the requisite levels of compliance have not been met, it may result in a prohibition notice being issued which requires the occupier to cease any and all activity," Msimanga said.

The hearing continues.

MORE

Shepherd Bushiri says his church is being 'punished on falsehoods'

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri lashed out at his critics on Monday at a hearing into the deaths of three congregants during a stampede, saying his church ...
News
1 day ago

Daughter of stampede victim wants answers from Shepherd Bushiri

The daughter of one of three women killed in a stampede at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church says she found her mother in a filthy ...
News
8 hours ago

'You can't legislate a shebeen and not a church,' says Sanco after stampede deaths

The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has called on the CRL Rights Commission to ensure that churches are legislated.
News
1 day ago

From stampedes to R1m gifts, 5 times Prophet Bushiri made headlines

From deadly stampedes to money laundering investigations, Prophet Bushiri dominates headlines for the wrong reasons.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Elderly couple necklaced for allegedly killing their grandson South Africa
  2. Vlakfontein murder accused may have thought smell from decomposing bodies was ... South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Disgraced Cape Town lawyer Dines Gihwala 'stole millions' South Africa
  5. Murdered Coligny teen's mother breaks town during testimony South Africa

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X