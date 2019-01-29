Turn to populism by fed-up citizens could reverse democracy: Sipho Pityana

South Africans have run out of patience with both politicians and business, and this could trigger populism that will reverse democracy, Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana said at the organisation’s economic indaba in Midrand on Wednesday.

Busa is holding a "dialogue" with business and the government to discuss strategies to reboot the economy.

Pityana, who is also chair of AngloGold Ashanti and a former director-general in government, called on business to form a genuine social partnership so that SA could prosper and avoid political disaster.

"Our country needs a new framework for growth. Given the waves of discontent pulsing through our country, exemplified through violent service delivery protests, it is clear that a substantial part of our society has, understandably, become embittered not only with the excesses in our political system, but also with those who hold economic power," Pityana said.