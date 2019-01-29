South Africa

WATCH | Angelo Agrizzi: Everything you need to know from his testimony

29 January 2019 - 19:25 By TimesLIVE

Eight whole days later Bosasa's former COO Angelo Agrizzi completed his testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry.

There are a number of bombshells that have left South Africans gasping for air after Agrizzi implicated numerous state officials including environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane as well as former president Jacob Zuma.


During one of the earlier testimonies Agrizzi also provided the commission with video footage which showed wads of cash totalling R1m being counted for the payment of bribes.

The six-minute video clip was secretly recorded inside a vault of the company’s chief executive, Gavin Watson.

