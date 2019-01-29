'We are under siege by criminals', says Lesufi as criminals strike Gauteng education department

The Gauteng education department is outraged at another break-in at its premises, with thieves escaping with computer equipment.

The theft, which follows break-ins at schools, took place at the Gauteng East district office in Springs on Friday.

Two security guards were allegedly accosted by armed robbers who took them from one office to another, breaking office doors open with a crowbar in search of tablets. The suspects took off with about 29 PC boards and six monitors.

No shooting or injuries were reported.

"It looks like we are under siege. How do we explain theft of our equipment at different institutions at this rate? Really, it seems we are hit by robbers every second week. This is unacceptable and concerning. We appeal for patience as there may be service disruption while the police investigate," MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Tuesday.

"We call upon members of the public to work with law enforcement agencies and share any valuable information that might assist to apprehend the suspects."