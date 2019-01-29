South Africa

Zuma got R300k per month from Bosasa, says Agrizzi

29 January 2019 - 06:02 By Amil Umraw
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has claimed that former president Jacob Zuma pocketed at least R300,000 a month in order to bid tenders for the organisation
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

Former president Jacob Zuma is alleged to have pocketed up to R300,000 per month from controversial government contractor Bosasa in exchange for doing its bidding.


It was alleged that Zuma collected the money through former SAA boss and chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Dudu Myeni, who also allegedly accepted lavish gifts from the company for her influence in government and her close relationship with the then president.

