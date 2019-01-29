Zuma got R300k per month from Bosasa, says Agrizzi
29 January 2019 - 06:02
Former president Jacob Zuma is alleged to have pocketed up to R300,000 per month from controversial government contractor Bosasa in exchange for doing its bidding.
It was alleged that Zuma collected the money through former SAA boss and chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Dudu Myeni, who also allegedly accepted lavish gifts from the company for her influence in government and her close relationship with the then president.
