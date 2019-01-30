'Bring it on!': Lesufi stands firm after Vodacom cease-and-desist order

Lawyers for Vodacom have served Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with a cease-and-desist document, warning him to stop commenting on its ongoing battle with “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate.

Lesufi on Wednesday posted parts of an email he had received from the mobile network provider on his Twitter timeline.

Part of the document called for Lesufi to “desist from making false and defamatory comments of and concerning our client in relation to its litigation with Mr Makate in general and in particular that our client is in wilful breach of the Constitutional Court order or that it is acting in an unfair and morally repugnant manner towards Mr Makate.”