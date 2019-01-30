Global criminal mastermind learnt the ropes in Krugersdorp

After that he became obsessed by coding and was "completely anti-social", according to a childhood friend who spoke to Evan Ratliff, author of a new book about Le Roux, The Mastermind.

Le Roux left SA when he was 18, and the programming skills he developed in his West Rand bedroom allowed him to build "a new kind of global criminal empire, making hundreds of millions of dollars feeding the American painkiller epidemic through a brilliant online scheme", said Ratliff.

"He then built his own cartel, trafficking meth out of North Korea and cocaine from South America, selling arms to Iran, building a militia in Somalia, dealing black-market gold across Africa and employing ex-military mercenaries as his enforcers and assassins."