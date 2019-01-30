South Africa

Human Rights Commission tackles Agrizzi over k-word rant

30 January 2019 - 17:24 By ernest mabuza
The HRC will petition the director of public prosecutions for the possible institution of criminal proceedings against Angelo Agrizzi for using racist language.
The HRC will petition the director of public prosecutions for the possible institution of criminal proceedings against Angelo Agrizzi for using racist language.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Human Rights Commission says it intends to initiate legal proceedings against Angelo Agrizzi in the Equality Court.

This follows his testimony at the state capture commission in which he admitted to using racial slurs. He also admitted to being a "racist". In the audio clip played at the inquiry, Agrizzi is heard using the k-word numerous times while laughing with those he was in conversation with.

LISTEN | 'I am a racist, I admit it, I am sorry' - Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has admitted that he is a racist, but denied that his evidence before the state capture inquiry is motivated ...
Politics
1 day ago

"The commission finds this conduct particularly egregious, hurtful, uncalled for and it is the kind of instance which would embolden like-minded individuals if no action is taken or sanction meted out," SAHRC spokesperson Gail Smith said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The commission believes that Mr Agrizzi has engaged in hate speech which accentuates the chasms that were fostered before 1994 and which undermines the aspirations of our constitutional democracy," she added.

She said the commission, in the public interest, intended to seek appropriate relief, including an order for payment of damages and an order directing the clerk of the Equality Court to submit the matter to the director of public prosecutions for the possible institution of criminal proceedings against Agrizzi.

MORE

Three weeks of bombshells: Racist slurs and more bribe claims as Agrizzi wraps up testimony

Here are some of the jaw-dropping highlights from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's third week at the Zondo Commission.
Politics
8 hours ago

Cash-strapped BLF 'not ready' to defend itself in hate speech case

The Black First Land First (BLF) movement told the Equality Court on Tuesday that it was not ready to face its hate speech trial.
News
1 day ago

Racism complaints by blacks are on the rise, with Gauteng the worst

The highest number of complaints received by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over the past year are race-related.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Human Rights Commission tackles Agrizzi over k-word rant South Africa
  2. Tanzania hunts child abductors over suspected witchcraft-linked killings Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Farmers, cops work together to catch robbery suspects South Africa
  5. eThekwini metro cops to be protected by R20m Casspirs News

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X