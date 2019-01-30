'I can't forgive them, my child is in the ground': mother of Coligny teen

The mother of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu on Wednesday rejected as too little, too late any expressions of regret by the two men convicted of murdering her child.

Agnes Moshoeu was testifying for the second day during sentencing proceedings of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte.

Earlier, Moshoeu told the court that the pair had never contacted the family to express remorse over her son's death in 2017. But during cross-examination, she conceded they had asked for forgiveness.

Defence advocate Cecile Zwiegelaar, acting for Doorewaard, argued that at the time the men were arrested, the identity of the child was not known.

"The identities of the next of kin, and particular those of the parents, were also not known at that stage.

"After the arrest of the accused, they were detained in custody," Zwiegelaar said.

She said after the accused were released on bail, they were advised by legal representatives to refrain from having any contact with witnesses in the case.