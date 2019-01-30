South Africa

Marauding group brings municipal services to a standstill in Durban

30 January 2019 - 16:31 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said disruption to Umlazi municipal services on Wednesday was "both uncalled for and illegal".
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said disruption to Umlazi municipal services on Wednesday was "both uncalled for and illegal".
Image: Supplied

A marauding group brought municipal services and operations to a standstill in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede condemned the disruption, saying it was not only uncalled for but also illegal.

Gumede said, "This morning ... a group of individuals disrupted various municipal operations and services beginning at the Umlazi Parks Depot before moving to the Sizakala office at KwaMnyandu mall.

"Staff and customers were locked out of the office. The KwaMnyandu mall security was the first to respond."

Mayoral spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede told TimesLIVE: "There seem to be efforts to disrupt services in Umlazi these days. We believe this is aimed at sabotaging service delivery."

The city called on police to "act swiftly".

"This behaviour is completely uncalled for and illegal. We will ensure that we do everything within our means to put an end to this disruption.

"All security and police personnel have been deployed to all municipal offices and depots within the region to curb any further disruptions and ensure the safety of our staff and customers," said Gumede.

MORE

Police quash student protests at three Durban residences

About 200 students gathered outside three residences in central Durban on Tuesday, in protest against prevailing conditions at the former hotels.
News
1 day ago

KZN MEC hails arrest in Umlazi train torching

KwaZulu-Natal transport‚ community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has commended police for arresting a suspect implicated in the torching of a ...
News
3 months ago

Protesters march in Durban for electricity‚ sanitation

Chanting "Down with Zandile Gumede‚ down”‚ hundreds of Abahlali BaseMjondolo members took part in a peaceful march over being neglected by the ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Tanzania hunts child abductors over suspected witchcraft-linked killings Africa
  2. Farmers, cops work together to catch robbery suspects South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. eThekwini metro cops to be protected by R20m Casspirs News
  5. Marauding group brings municipal services to a standstill in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X