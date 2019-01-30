More arrests as police crack down on school burglaries

Gauteng police have recovered more of the goods that were stolen in a spate of burglaries at several of the province's high-tech schools.

In the latest bust, police found four smart boards at a second-hand shop in the Johannesburg CBD, Capt Kay Makhubele said on Wednesday.

These boards, Makhubele said, were believed to have been stolen during robberies at schools in Alexandra and Diepkloof.

Three suspects were arrested and will appear in the magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and business robbery.

Makhubele said that in October 2018, equipment was stolen at a school in Lenasia. The thieves tied up the school's night guards before making off with the equipment.