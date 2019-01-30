Msimanga grilled over compliance for Bushiri church days after stampede

Details of how Shepherd Bushiri's church was given permission to host an event just a few days after a fatal stampede took centre stage at a hearing into the deaths on Tuesday.

The hearing is being hosted by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (known as the CRL Rights Commission).

The City of Tshwane’s joint operations committee (JOC) gave the church a certificate of compliance for a "Cross Over" event in December. This certificate was at the centre of a debate on whether the church was actually eligible to get the green light from the municipality.

The certificate, which was presented at the hearing, shows that compliance was applied for by the church on December 31 and approved by the committee on the same day.