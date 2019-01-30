Twitter lashes ANC's 'beauty product' election video

An ANC election campaign which features model and entrepreneur Rethabile Lethoko has seemingly failed to impress many.

On Saturday, the ruling party posted a video on its Facebook page in which the model talks about the difference she believes the ANC has made.

Lethoko, who hails from Spruitview, says there is much improvement. "We didn't really have parks, you know, the roads were bad but now when you go there, things are better. There is a beautiful park there now, which is great."

In the comments section, people criticised the video, with some likening the campaign to a beauty products advert, saying it lacks substance.

Portia Pheladi says "Out of all the things she could only mention a park, like really"

Colani soopurb Hlubi-Lomuhle wrote "How many people are employed at the park? What facilities does the park have?"

Sihle Mangoza Mthembu wrote"Like a beautiful park could pay bills and pay people's jobs mxm."

Mmampintjibje Khosi-Gal Villa wrote "We have bigger issues like unemployment bathong. Yena she talks about a park? ya nee.."