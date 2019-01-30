South Africa

Twitter lashes ANC's 'beauty product' election video

30 January 2019 - 11:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The ANC has received backlash on Facebook for an election-campaign video that lacks "substance".
The ANC has received backlash on Facebook for an election-campaign video that lacks "substance".
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

An ANC election campaign which features model and entrepreneur Rethabile Lethoko  has seemingly failed to impress many.

On Saturday, the ruling party posted a video on its Facebook page in which the model talks about the difference she believes the ANC has made.

Lethoko, who hails from Spruitview, says there is much improvement. "We didn't really have parks, you know, the roads were bad but now when you go there, things are better. There is a beautiful park there now, which is great."

In the comments section, people criticised the video, with some likening the campaign to a beauty products advert, saying it lacks substance. 

Portia Pheladi says "Out of all the things she could only mention a park, like really"

Colani soopurb Hlubi-Lomuhle wrote "How many people are employed at the park? What facilities does the park have?"

Sihle Mangoza Mthembu wrote"Like a beautiful park could pay bills and pay people's jobs mxm."

Mmampintjibje Khosi-Gal Villa wrote "We have bigger issues like unemployment bathong. Yena she talks about a park? ya nee.."

MORE

Mzansi responds after JZ claps back at Ramaphosa over 'nine years' shade

Jacob Zuma's response to Cyril Ramaphosa's recent comments in Davos has got South African Twitter users all worked up.
Politics
4 hours ago

Mbaks's spicy Twitter parade: Four times he brought the shade

Fikile Mbalula and his spicy tweets.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | This is what politicians got up to during registration weekend

Political parties used registration weekend to campaign for votes.
Politics
2 days ago

Arson at ANC offices 'an attack on people of Sedibeng'

The ANC in Gauteng has condemned the torching of its Sedibeng offices.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Courts convict 1,357 abusers of women and children over six months in 2018 South Africa
  2. Global criminal mastermind learnt the ropes in Krugersdorp South Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Hardliners call for protests as Bibi expected to leave Pakistan World
  5. Hundreds of schools to shut as toxic smog cloaks Bangkok World

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X