Cape Flats pool faces closure after brick attack on staff member

31 January 2019 - 12:10 By TimesLIVE
One of the 13 municipal swimming pools the city of Cape Town has opened this summer.
Image: City of Cape Town

A staff member at a public swimming pool in Cape Town was taken to hospital after intruders threw a brick that hit him in the face.

The city's  law enforcement department wants Manenberg pool to be closed on safety grounds after Wednesday’s attack by a group of boys.

Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member for community services, said a decision would be made soon.

This is all that's left of a R7m 'smart park' in Cape Town's gangland

Rubble and ash are all that remain of a R7.6m “smart park” opened just 16 months ago in in one of Cape Town’s most troubled neighbourhoods.
News
7 days ago

"The 31-year-old staff member was patrolling along the perimeter of the swimming pool just before 2pm. He noticed that a section of the concrete palisade fencing had been vandalised, then spotted a group of boys trying to gain entry to the facility through the opening," said Badroodien in a statement.

"When he was attempting to close the opening, while on the telephone to summon law enforcement, one of the boys hurled a brick at the staff member that hit him in the face. He was left disorientated and bleeding profusely and was taken to hospital."

Badroodien added that it was the second violent incident at the pool in two weeks. "Last week, three vehicles belonging to a contractor who was working at the swimming pool were stoned," he said.

The recreation facility in Manenberg, which can accommodate 1,200 visitors in a 33m main pool and a smaller children’s pool, is due to remain open until April 22.

