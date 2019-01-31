Chicken Licken ad: Colonialism? What colonialism?
The Chicken Licken advert called Big Mjohnana, which caused a stir last year following a complaint that it was offensive, was in fact not about colonialism at all.
That is according to Pepe Marais, the founding partner of advertising agency Joe Public, who tried to convince the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) on Wednesday it was wrong to have ordered the withdrawal of the advert.
