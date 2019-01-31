City engineers scramble to fix 'ticking time bomb' dam wall in Benoni

Repairs to the partial wall collapse of Middle Lake in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, are under way.

Phase one is expected to be completed by Monday next week at an estimated cost of R1.8m-R2m, excluding VAT.

Ekurhuleni metro spokesperson Themba Gadede said the first phase of repairs had to do mostly with addressing the risk of potential failure of the dam.

The huge dam, which borders the N12 highway, collapsed on December 23 last year, causing panic among residents.

The metro was quick to put in place tons of sandbags to avert further cracking. But longtime Benoni resident Johan Bezuidenhout said this would not solve the problem.