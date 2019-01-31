Family pleased that Miguel Louw's alleged killer will go to trial soon
The family of slain schoolboy Miguel Louw has welcomed the news that the man alleged to have been behind his kidnapping and murder is one step closer to accounting for his actions.
Mohammed Ebrahim, the 43-year old butcher who faces charges of murder and kidnapping Louw, appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
State prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay asked for the matter to be postponed so that an indictment can be served and Ebrahim can go on trial in the high court.
Family spokesperson Vasthi Williams said the family was satisfied with the way the case was proceeding.
"They are anxious for the matter to proceed to trial, and are very pleased with the fact that the IO (investigating officer) and prosecutor are very competent.
"It will obviously never bring Miguel back, but the fact that the accused will have to answer for his actions is some comfort," Williams said.
The former butcher, who worked with Miguel's mother Raylene, was the last person seen with the child. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping and theft in July.
The child's decomposed remains were found several weeks later in a park in Phoenix, a short distance from Ebrahim's family home.
The murder charge was officially brought against him in December when he stepped out of the dock after a short appearance on the kidnapping charge.
During his first application for bail, the court heard that Ebrahim had slept in a shed on a foam mattress after becoming estranged from his family.
He was working as a butcher at the time. He entered Miguel's life as an acquaintance of the boy's mother, Raylene. The two worked at the same butchery.
He lived with Miguel and his mother for two weeks before the two had an altercation.
When he was first arrested‚ he was found in possession of Miguel's original birth certificate‚ as well as Raylene's ID.
The trial is expected to get under way in April.