Family pleased that Miguel Louw's alleged killer will go to trial soon

The family of slain schoolboy Miguel Louw has welcomed the news that the man alleged to have been behind his kidnapping and murder is one step closer to accounting for his actions.

Mohammed Ebrahim, the 43-year old butcher who faces charges of murder and kidnapping Louw, appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

State prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay asked for the matter to be postponed so that an indictment can be served and Ebrahim can go on trial in the high court.