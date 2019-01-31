Food Lover's Market reopens in Soweto after salad-loving rat scare

Health MMC Mpho Phalatse said it was important that traders followed food safety regulations to avoid being shut down.

After the incident, which caused outrage on social media, Phalatse said her department would continue to shut down stores that failed to comply with food safety regulations and placed the lives of residents at risk.

Phalatse said she was pleased that the Food Lover's Market outlet had given its full co-operation during the process, adding that the store would be closely monitored.

Mathibela said that waste management services in the city had also cleaned up illegal dumping next to the mall where the store was.

"Though we note the illegal dumping problem next to the mall, this should never be used as an excuse for food outlets to neglect their responsibility of keeping their premises in a hygienic state.

"I’d like to recognise and commend all other food outlets in the mall who were found to be on the right side of the law by our environmental health practitioners. Please continue to lead by example," said Phalatse.

Residents in the vicinity were urged to report illegal dumping and refrain from dumping themselves to keep the area clean.