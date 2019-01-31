South Africa

Hardcore prawn: How Bosasa made fishy money

31 January 2019 - 06:01 By Amil Umraw
Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder told the state capture commission on Wednesday the controversial contractor had used a prawn farm in Krugersdorp to launder money and bypass Sars investigators.
A prawn farm in Krugersdorp sounds unrealistically fanciful, but controversial state contractor Bosasa set one up in 2015 with the purpose of laundering fishy cash and avoiding the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) tentacles.


Details of the farm were made known at the state capture commission on Wednesday when former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder detailed how the company cooked its books to derail investigations by Sars and launder cash for bribes.

