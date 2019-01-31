Hardcore prawn: How Bosasa made fishy money
31 January 2019 - 06:01
A prawn farm in Krugersdorp sounds unrealistically fanciful, but controversial state contractor Bosasa set one up in 2015 with the purpose of laundering fishy cash and avoiding the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) tentacles.
Details of the farm were made known at the state capture commission on Wednesday when former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder detailed how the company cooked its books to derail investigations by Sars and launder cash for bribes.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.