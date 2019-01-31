Passerby finds headless body next to road in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police are searching for answers after the decapitated body of a man was found near Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a passerby discovered the body next to the M19 road, close to Swartkops, on Tuesday evening.

Beetge said the body had several stab wounds to the upper body and the victim's head had been cut off by an unknown object.

The man is believed to have been between the ages of 20 and 30.

A murder case has been opened. Any person who can assist police in this investigation can contact detective Warrant Officer Jacques Leonard on 082 847 4756.