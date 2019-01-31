SABC halts retrenchments as it embarks on skills audit

The SABC said Thursday it had decided not to renew its notice to retrench more than 2,000 permanent staff and freelancers.

But the broadcaster, which remains in a financial bind, says it will soon embark on a comprehensive skills audit that will provide it with a "fit-for-purpose structure".

Thursday's announcement follows a previous suspension of the process.

The broadcaster has not been able to pay all its creditors and warned in November that it will not be able to pay salaries by February unless a R3bn guarantee is secured from the government.

"The SABC announced that today, January 31 2019, marks the expiry of the notice of the consultation process between the SABC and organised labour, as prescribed in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA)," SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said.

"In the interest of the SABC, its employees, key stakeholders and the SA public at large, the SABC has decided not to renew the notice to invoke the section."