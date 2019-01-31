Samwu unionist who spoke out against VBS corruption shot dead

The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) is concerned that unionists who have taken a firm stance against the illegal raiding of coffers at Vhembe district municipality are being targeted for assassination.

The union said on Thursday that it was devastated to learn that its Limpopo deputy provincial secretary, Roland Mani, had been shot and killed in Thohoyandou.

"Comrade Mani was killed in cold blood [on Wednesday] just hours after attending a general meeting at his workplace, the Vhembe district municipality," the union said in a statement.

"His shooting comes just days after yet another attempted assassination of Timson Tshililo (TT), also an employee of the Vhembe district municipality and former Samwu Limpopo chair. TT is currently recovering in hospital.