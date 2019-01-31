Soweto derby could be the litmus test for proposed Vodacom boycott

The Constitutional Court ordered in 2016 that Vodacom must commence negotiations in good faith with Makate to determine a reasonable compensation payable to him for his idea.

The court said in the event of the parties failing to agree on the reasonable compensation, the matter must be submitted to Vodacom’s CEO for determination of the amount within a reasonable time.

Earlier last month, Vodacom announced that the CEO Shameel Joosub had determined the suitable amount, as ordered by the court, after the parties failed to reach an agreement.

However, Makate said the amount offered by Vodacom was shocking and insulting.

Lesufi said on Wednesday he remained hopeful that Vodacom and Makate would reach an agreeable settlement before 10am on Thursday. If no agreement was reached by this deadline, he called on South Africans to terminate their contracts with Vodacom and stop buying airtime and data vouchers from the company.

“I remain hopeful. I am in discussions behind the scenes with some leaders of Vodacom. There is hope that there can be a breakthrough between today and tomorrow,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi added that there would be "no need" for planned demonstrations at Vodacom’s headquarters in Midrand on Thursday because the company had already announced that it would be "closing all the shops" on the day.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said it was aware of a planned protest at its Midrand offices.

"Vodacom respects the right of every South African to freedom of expression and to hold legal and peaceful protests. As a responsible corporate, and in the normal course of business, we have continuity plans in place to manage any eventuality," said Kennedy.

"We would like to reiterate that we have fully complied with the order of the Constitutional Court and that we are ready and willing to pay Mr Makate a substantial amount."