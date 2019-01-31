South Africa

Truck set alight as protesters burn tyres in Pretoria

31 January 2019 - 11:01 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Protesters barricaded streets with burning tyres in Pretoria West on January 31 2019.
Image: Twitter/@SeraphimRSA

A truck was set alight and burning tyres placed on street corners sent thick clouds of smoke into the air in Pretoria west on Thursday. 

Protesters had gathered as early as 3am to barricade several streets with burning tyres, said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele. 

"At the moment, we don’t know what they are protesting about," said Makhubele.  

The protests led to traffic congestion in the area and several road closures. Makhubele said police and traffic officials were on the scene to monitor traffic and disperse the crowd.    

One Twitter user, Sheila Makwela, said the protest was by South Africans calling for the removal of foreigners who had been occupying houses.  

Police said no arrests had been made but officers were deployed in the area. 

"So far no one has been arrested but a case of malicious damage to property and public violence has been opened," said Makhubele.

