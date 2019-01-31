South Africa

WATCH | Heartless driver keeps showing off after spinning car hits pedestrian

31 January 2019 - 13:34 By Naledi Shange

A video showing a driver hitting a pedestrian while spinning his car - then continuing to show off - has gone viral. Police are aware of the footage but need the public's help to identify the driver and his hapless victim.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, had over 23,000 views by Thursday afternoon.

The 30-second clip shows the driver of a white VW Golf with a Gauteng number plate revving his vehicle with his wipers in motion, despite there being no rain in sight.

A crowd starts to gather and soon thereafter, the driver puts his foot on the accelerator. Seconds in, two men walking on the other side of the road appear in the shot.

The rear end of the spinning vehicle hits one of the pedestrians, sending him flying into the air. He lands onto the tar road a few metres away from the impact point and remains lying motionless on the road.

Pupil critically injured as spinner crashes car into Soweto schoolkids

A driver spinning his high-performance vehicle in Soweto ploughed into a group of approximately 20 pupils walking to their school on Monday.
News
2 days ago

The second man escapes unscathed after narrowly avoiding being hit by the car.

The driver pauses for a few seconds, and in a shocking move, instead of bolting out of his car to check on the injured man, he puts his car back into gear and continues spinning it in circles. He can be seen casually dangling his hand out of the window before stopping again in the middle of the intersection.

Meanwhile, the bystander shooting the video chuckles.

The video ends showing some people approaching the motionless man lying on the side of the road.

There is no clarity yet on whether the driver of the vehicle subsequently checked on his victim, nor on the injured man's condition.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the Johannesburg metro police department said it was aware of the video. Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said they had not established where or when the video was taken. "It could have been anywhere," he said.

"At this stage, we are calling on anyone who may have witnessed this incident to report to the nearest police station."

MORE:

WATCH | High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'

A video of a car crash in what looks like a street race has surfaced on social media.
News
10 days ago

Early celebration ends in a car chase, a big bang and flying booze bottles

Bottles and cans of booze became “airborne missiles” when an allegedly drunk driver refused to stop at a roadblock and ended up crashing into a truck.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | How not to drive! Five shock videos that show crazy road antics

Despite efforts to promote safety on the roads, reckless drivers continue to cause death and injury to others. If you're looking for a lesson on how ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Death toll at 52 after migrant boats sink off Djibouti Africa
  2. Food Lover's Market reopens in Soweto after salad-loving rat scare South Africa
  3. Three shot in armed robbery at Durban business South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tempers boil over as protesters block roads in Pretoria South Africa
  5. WATCH | Heartless driver keeps showing off after spinning car hits pedestrian South Africa

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Police ask for public’s help to identify driver of spinning car that hit ...
X