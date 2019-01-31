WATCH | Heartless driver keeps showing off after spinning car hits pedestrian
A video showing a driver hitting a pedestrian while spinning his car - then continuing to show off - has gone viral. Police are aware of the footage but need the public's help to identify the driver and his hapless victim.
The video, which was shared on Twitter, had over 23,000 views by Thursday afternoon.
The 30-second clip shows the driver of a white VW Golf with a Gauteng number plate revving his vehicle with his wipers in motion, despite there being no rain in sight.
A crowd starts to gather and soon thereafter, the driver puts his foot on the accelerator. Seconds in, two men walking on the other side of the road appear in the shot.
The rear end of the spinning vehicle hits one of the pedestrians, sending him flying into the air. He lands onto the tar road a few metres away from the impact point and remains lying motionless on the road.
The second man escapes unscathed after narrowly avoiding being hit by the car.
The driver pauses for a few seconds, and in a shocking move, instead of bolting out of his car to check on the injured man, he puts his car back into gear and continues spinning it in circles. He can be seen casually dangling his hand out of the window before stopping again in the middle of the intersection.
Meanwhile, the bystander shooting the video chuckles.
The video ends showing some people approaching the motionless man lying on the side of the road.
There is no clarity yet on whether the driver of the vehicle subsequently checked on his victim, nor on the injured man's condition.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the Johannesburg metro police department said it was aware of the video. Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said they had not established where or when the video was taken. "It could have been anywhere," he said.
"At this stage, we are calling on anyone who may have witnessed this incident to report to the nearest police station."