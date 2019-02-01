South Africa

Another fire burning on Table Mountain

01 February 2019 - 19:20 By MATTHEW SAVIDES
About 60 fire fighters were on the scene of a fire on Table Mountain on February 1 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana

Parts of Table Mountain were ablaze on Friday evening, the flames fanned by strong winds.

The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services spokesman, Theo Layne, said the fire began at about 6.15pm in Tafelberg Road.

“Large vegetation fire, no property in danger, helicopter water-bombing. Fire fanned by a strong south-easterly wind,” he said in his text message.

Four fire engines, three water tankers and 60 firefighter are fighting the blaze, Layne said.

This is a developing story. 

