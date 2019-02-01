Another fire burning on Table Mountain
01 February 2019 - 19:20
Parts of Table Mountain were ablaze on Friday evening, the flames fanned by strong winds.
The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services spokesman, Theo Layne, said the fire began at about 6.15pm in Tafelberg Road.
“Large vegetation fire, no property in danger, helicopter water-bombing. Fire fanned by a strong south-easterly wind,” he said in his text message.
Another video.— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) February 1, 2019
Helicopters water bombing.#TableMountainFire pic.twitter.com/9N8TFiZftU
Four fire engines, three water tankers and 60 firefighter are fighting the blaze, Layne said.
This is a developing story.