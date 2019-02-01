South Africa

As Shamila Batohi takes office, Joburg lawyer calls on others to give NPA pro bono help

01 February 2019 - 14:44 By Ernest Mabuza
National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, during her first press conference in Pretoria on February 1 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY

A Johannesburg advocate on Friday offered his time for free to the justice department and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to help in getting through the backlog of cases. And he challenged other lawyers to do the same.

 James Grant first made this promise when Shamila Batohi was appointed national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in December.

Although Grant's choice for NPA head was prosecutor Andrea Johnson, he tweeted after Batohi's appointment that she had his unreserved support.

On Friday, the day Batohi officially started her 10-year term as the NDPP, Grant said all must welcome and support her, adding that "we cannot afford her to fail".

He repeated his offer to give his time and expertise for free to assist the NPA, challenging his colleagues to do the same.

