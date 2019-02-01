As Shamila Batohi takes office, Joburg lawyer calls on others to give NPA pro bono help
A Johannesburg advocate on Friday offered his time for free to the justice department and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to help in getting through the backlog of cases. And he challenged other lawyers to do the same.
James Grant first made this promise when Shamila Batohi was appointed national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in December.
Although Grant's choice for NPA head was prosecutor Andrea Johnson, he tweeted after Batohi's appointment that she had his unreserved support.
And so - in honour of my commitment - I offer my time for free to the justice dept/NPA to assist in getting though the backlog. I will do whatever will help - AND I CHALLENGE OTHER LAWYERS TO DO THE SAME.— James Grant (@JamesGrantZA) December 8, 2018
On Friday, the day Batohi officially started her 10-year term as the NDPP, Grant said all must welcome and support her, adding that "we cannot afford her to fail".
He repeated his offer to give his time and expertise for free to assist the NPA, challenging his colleagues to do the same.
We must all welcome and support the new #NDPP Adv Batohi - we cannot afford for her to fail. Again I confirm my support and offer to give time pro bono to the NPA to assist with whatever is required - AND AGAIN I CHALLENGE MY COLLEAGUES to do the same. https://t.co/EJZZVriGP8— James Grant (@JamesGrantZA) February 1, 2019