As Shamila Batohi takes office, Joburg lawyer calls on others to give NPA pro bono help

A Johannesburg advocate on Friday offered his time for free to the justice department and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to help in getting through the backlog of cases. And he challenged other lawyers to do the same.

James Grant first made this promise when Shamila Batohi was appointed national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in December.

Although Grant's choice for NPA head was prosecutor Andrea Johnson, he tweeted after Batohi's appointment that she had his unreserved support.